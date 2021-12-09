Pakistan among less inflation countries: Hasaan Khawar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and spokesperson for the Punjab government, Hasaan Khawar on Thursday said that the Pakistan was witnessed among less inflation countries as compared to impacts of globally inflation.

Talking to a private news channel he said, the entire world admired the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government's policies during the covid-19 situation. During this period, the government started 'Ehsas Programme' for poor segment of the society at the difficult time, adding that the government helped out poor from crisis.

In different surveys conducted by multiple institution, he said 90 per cent people were in view of that the corruption had been decreased in the PTI tenure, which was the great credit of the government.