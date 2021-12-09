UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Among Less Inflation Countries: Hasaan Khawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 09:32 PM

Pakistan among less inflation countries: Hasaan Khawar

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and spokesperson for the Punjab government, Hasaan Khawar on Thursday said that the Pakistan was witnessed among less inflation countries as compared to impacts of globally inflation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and spokesperson for the Punjab government, Hasaan Khawar on Thursday said that the Pakistan was witnessed among less inflation countries as compared to impacts of globally inflation.

Talking to a private news channel he said, the entire world admired the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government's policies during the covid-19 situation. During this period, the government started 'Ehsas Programme' for poor segment of the society at the difficult time, adding that the government helped out poor from crisis.

In different surveys conducted by multiple institution, he said 90 per cent people were in view of that the corruption had been decreased in the PTI tenure, which was the great credit of the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister World Poor Government Of Punjab From Government

Recent Stories

Macron suggests EU measure to combat imports from ..

Macron suggests EU measure to combat imports from deforested areas

54 seconds ago
 AJK PM orders probe into unlawful transfer of Rs. ..

AJK PM orders probe into unlawful transfer of Rs. 50 million Development funds d ..

56 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah urges writers to pur ..

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah urges writers to purge society from intolerance, s ..

57 seconds ago
 Poor soil, water putting food security at risk: FA ..

Poor soil, water putting food security at risk: FAO

59 seconds ago
 Pakistan to come out of all crisis under leadershi ..

Pakistan to come out of all crisis under leadership of Imran Khan: Arbab Rahim

1 minute ago
 IREN seizes over 8.3 mln illegal cigarettes in Nov ..

IREN seizes over 8.3 mln illegal cigarettes in November

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.