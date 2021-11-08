UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Among Most Vulnerable Countries Suffering Major Freak Weather Incidents: Mushahid Hussain

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence and member Senate Climate Change Committee on Monday said Pakistan was one of the most vulnerable countries due to climate change that suffered major freak weather incidents like floods, forest fires and avalanches

Senator Mushahid Hussain was addressing the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) which was a two-week long international climate summit going on in Glasgow, Scotland and shed light on Pakistan's role in combating Climate Change challenges, said a news release received here.

Senator Mushahid said that 10 years ago, 20% of Pakistan was submerged under water due to super floods in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and the 2012 Gyari Sector avalanche that martyred 150 soldiers and civilians at the Siachen Glacier that occurred some 12,000 feet above sea level.

He underlined that as Chairman of Senate's Defence Committee he had worked to redefine the concept of National Security, which was traditionally based on only military might.

"It is now redefined to focus on Human Security, protecting lives and livelihoods of people, giving priority to Health, pandemics, population planning, education and Climate Change and Environment," he added.

During his speech at COP26 at Glasgow, Senator Mushahid Hussain proposed that all global initiatives for connectivity like China's BRI, the United States' B3W and the European Union's Global Gateway, should allocate special funding for climate mitigation projects amongst the most vulnerable Climate Change affected countries like Pakistan.

It would help in effectively meeting the challenge of Climate Change which was one of the biggest non-traditional security threats facing humanity and which required a collective response to meet this common challenge, above partisan politics, he concluded.

