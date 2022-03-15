UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Among Top 10 Countries Affected By Climate Change: Report

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan is amongst the top ten countries on the globe experiencing frequent and intense climate change of events such as floods, droughts, cyclones, heavy rains, heat waves, extremely high temperatures, it was revealed in a recent report of Federal Flood Commission.

"The average global temperature has increased due to increasing concentrations of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere for last many years.

During the last century, it had increased by 0.6 degree Centigrade and is likely to go up further by 1.

0 o C to 4.0 o C till the end of the current century," it added.

"The most recent extreme climate events witnessed in Pakistan are floods hitting various parts of the country during the monsoon season.

The frequency of occurrence and intensity of floods has considerably increased during the past several years. The water security of the country is also threatened by the climate change""The increasing temperatures in the northern mountains of the country are likely to result in glacier melting, thereby affecting the flows of Indus River System," said the report.

