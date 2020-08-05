Pakistan among top five countries in mobile using: Zonal Director PTA

Pakistan has been ranked among top five countries using mobile phones and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is making its optimum efforts to provide best quality services being regulator of the telecom sector, said Farooq Zonal Director PTA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan has been ranked among top five countries using mobile phones and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is making its optimum efforts to provide best quality services being regulator of the telecom sector, said Farooq Zonal Director PTA.

Addressing the meeting of FCCI (Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry) members, he said that most of the consumers are using illegal and substandard GSM amplifiers to get improved quality of signals in their basements and deep areas. "These amplifiers are the main cause of poor services to other consumers connected with the same tower", he said and added that a survey was conducted to identify the installation of substandard amplifiers. He said that it is an illegal act but PTA is trying to resolve the issues amicably.

He further said that PTA is also compiling a list of quality amplifiers which create minimum distortion in mobile signals.

"This list will be issued within a period of one or two months and a request will be made to the consumers to replace the old and substandard amplifiers with quality amplifier", he added.

He disclosed that some mobile companies are also offering special packages for their corporate clients to provide them improved signals in a particular area. PTA is also regularly conducting surveys to identify the quality of signals and in case of poor signal strength show cause notices are also issued to the concerned mobile companies, he added.

Earlier Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan President FCCI said that provision of quality service to the mobile users is the collective responsibility of concerned mobile company and PTA while there is a well-defined legal system to proceed against the violators.