UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Among Top Five Countries In Mobile Using: Zonal Director PTA

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:12 PM

Pakistan among top five countries in mobile using: Zonal Director PTA

Pakistan has been ranked among top five countries using mobile phones and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is making its optimum efforts to provide best quality services being regulator of the telecom sector, said Farooq Zonal Director PTA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan has been ranked among top five countries using mobile phones and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is making its optimum efforts to provide best quality services being regulator of the telecom sector, said Farooq Zonal Director PTA.

Addressing the meeting of FCCI (Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry) members, he said that most of the consumers are using illegal and substandard GSM amplifiers to get improved quality of signals in their basements and deep areas. "These amplifiers are the main cause of poor services to other consumers connected with the same tower", he said and added that a survey was conducted to identify the installation of substandard amplifiers. He said that it is an illegal act but PTA is trying to resolve the issues amicably.

He further said that PTA is also compiling a list of quality amplifiers which create minimum distortion in mobile signals.

"This list will be issued within a period of one or two months and a request will be made to the consumers to replace the old and substandard amplifiers with quality amplifier", he added.

He disclosed that some mobile companies are also offering special packages for their corporate clients to provide them improved signals in a particular area. PTA is also regularly conducting surveys to identify the quality of signals and in case of poor signal strength show cause notices are also issued to the concerned mobile companies, he added.

Earlier Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan President FCCI said that provision of quality service to the mobile users is the collective responsibility of concerned mobile company and PTA while there is a well-defined legal system to proceed against the violators.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Poor Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Company Same Chamber Commerce Industry Best Top

Recent Stories

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

37 seconds ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

46 seconds ago

Kashmir will be free soon, says PM

1 hour ago

Rs100 billion transferred to the rural economy on ..

1 hour ago

UVAS observes ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, express Solid ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan and England cricket teams pay tribute to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.