Pakistan Among Top Six Wheat-producing Countries: Dr. Abid Mahmood Chairman Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB)

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 09:24 PM

Pakistan is ranked among top six wheat-producing countries of the world and it has attained record 3.8 million tons of wheat last year due to favorable weather, said Dr. Abid Mahmood Chairman Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB)

He was addressing the opening session of a two-day international conference on “Climate Challenges and food Security” organized by the Wheat Research Department of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) here on Tuesday.

He highlighted the achievements of AARI scientists and said that they have so far introduced 710 varieties of various crops including wheat, vegetables, fruits and fodder.

He said that new high-yield varieties developed by AARI scientists are playing a pivotal role in enhancing agriculture productivity across the country.

However, the farmers should transform their farming techniques by utilizing latest technologies for increasing their crop production and getting high dividend, he added.

Dr Javaid Ahmad Chief Scientist Wheat Research Department AARI said that the wheat crop has been cultivated over 16.2 million acres of land in Punjab this year.

If the weather conditions remained favorable in March, the target yield is expected to be met, he added.

Agricultural scientists, researchers and policymakers from Pakistan, Australia, Mexico, Egypt, Turkey, Libya, Tunisia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, and Iraq participated in the conference focuses on addressing climate change, rising temperatures, water shortages and threats to wheat crop issues.

Dr. Richard Trethowan Director of PBI University of Sydney commended Pakistani researchers for developing high-zinc, heat-resistant wheat varieties with lower water requirements.

Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Project Director IOFS Kazakhstan highlighted the role of international conference in promoting innovative and collaborative research among major wheat-producing countries.

Prof Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Vice Chancellor (VC) Ghazi University D.G. Khan, Prof Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Vice Chancellor (VC) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University Multan, Mr. Kevin Pixley Director of the Global Wheat Program CIMMYT and several other prominent agricultural scientists were also present on the occasion.

