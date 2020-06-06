UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Amongst Pioneers Of Smart Lockdown: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 11:08 PM

Pakistan amongst pioneers of smart lockdown: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while once again emphasizing upon creation of public awareness about the severity of COVID19 and the need for strictly adhering to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain its spread, said Pakistan was amongst the pioneers of smart lockdown approach

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while once again emphasizing upon creation of public awareness about the severity of COVID19 and the need for strictly adhering to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain its spread, said Pakistan was amongst the pioneers of smart lockdown approach.

In series of tweets, the prime minister observed that a lockdown meant collapse of the economy & in poorer countries a steep rise in poverty, crushing the poor as happened in Modi's lockdown in India.

"Only solution as world has discovered is smart lockdown which allows for economic activity with SOPs. We are amongst pioneers of this approach," he posted.

The prime minister appealed to the civil society, media, Ulema and the tiger force 'to create awareness amongst the public of COVID19's severity and the need to strictly observe SOPs'.

He also tagged a video clip from a private tv programme in which the interviewees were expressing their carelessness about the pandemic.

"This video shows the dilemma confronting our govt today: On the one hand we have the masses who are not taking the COVID19 pandemic seriously & on the other hand, understandably, we have our frontline doctors & health professionals, who are at great risk, & some of our elite wanting a lockdown - the elite who have the privilege of spacious homes & income unaffected by fallout of lockdown," he further posted.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Poor Civil Society Media From Government

Recent Stories

ADAFSA issues guide on handling food safely during ..

1 hour ago

Cabinet approves newly-formed AECB&#039;s Board of ..

2 hours ago

Lewandowski scores 30th Bundesliga goal of season ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC+ Draft Communique Stipulates Extension of 9.7 ..

3 minutes ago

PTI leader consoles with families of children, dr ..

3 minutes ago

Thousands Rally Against Racism in Central Berlin - ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.