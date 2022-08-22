UrduPoint.com

Pakistan An Attractive Destination For Foreign Investment: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Pakistan an attractive destination for foreign investment: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Finland and desired cooperation in diverse fields.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Ulla-Maija Rantapuska, Investment Manager, Finnfund, Finland, accompanied by; Wille Eerola, Honorary Consul General of Pakistan for Finland.Mentioning the business-friendly policies adopted by the current government, the prime minister said Pakistan had great opportunities for investment in information technology, energy, agriculture, industries and e-commerce sector.

Ulla-Maija Rantapuska informed the prime minister about the interest Finnfund had in investing in the areas of renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, financial institutions and digital infrastructure solutions in Pakistan.She also mentioned that Finnfund has already invested US$3 million equity of 17.59 percent shareholding in TPL Insurance Limited, Pakistan's first direct insurance company.The prime minister appreciated the proposals of Finnfund and assured that the government would facilitate the Finnfund in the said ventures.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology Agriculture Company Finland Government TPL Insurance Limited Million

Recent Stories

Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab ..

Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab beat Sindh to lift trophy

4 minutes ago
 PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of P ..

PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on Tuesday

49 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants ..

Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants of entertainment industry

55 minutes ago
 T20 Asia Cup: Mohammad Hasnain to replace Shaheen ..

T20 Asia Cup: Mohammad Hasnain to replace Shaheen Afridi

2 hours ago
 InfraZamin and HBL facilitates Multinet for greate ..

InfraZamin and HBL facilitates Multinet for greater digital reach and transmissi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.