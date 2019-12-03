Pakistan an attractive investment destination with huge opportunities for investors: Sahibzada Jahangir

Spokesman of Prime Minister Imran Khan for Trade and Investment for the United Kingdom (UK) Europe Sahibzada Amir Jahangir has said that owing to prudent and bold economic policies and structural reforms initiated by the incumbent government, Pakistan has become an important investment destination for investors including foreigners

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Spokesman of Prime Minister Imran Khan for Trade and Investment for the United Kingdom (UK) Europe Sahibzada Amir Jahangir has said that owing to prudent and bold economic policies and structural reforms initiated by the incumbent government, Pakistan has become an important investment destination for investors including foreigners.

He stated this while addressing a large gathering of Pakistani business community and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) at Pakistan High Commission (PHC) London at the launching ceremony of a Book "100 best performing CEOs and Companies of Pakistan" international addition here on Monday evening.

The event was organized by CEO Club Pakistan in collaboration with High Commission of Pakistan UK (London).

Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK), Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, Advisor to Prime Minister on Housing Aneel Mussarat, CEO Club Pakistan Ijaz Nisar, Shabbir Ikram, Yasir Butt and Syeeda Leghari also spoke on the occasion.

Sahibzada A Jahangir said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government inherited a sluggish economy with "deep holes in the national exchequers".

He said that the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan took harsh but bold decisions to strengthen the national economy.

He added that current account deficit has come down with all other economic indicators also improving while more good news will be coming from Pakistan.

Sahibzada Jahangir added that Moody's investor services has upgraded Pakistan's outlook from negative to stable and reaffirmed the country's rating of B3.

He called upon the overseas Pakistanis and investors including the United Kingdom (UK) and Europe to explore the investment potentials and opportunities in various sectors of the economy including Tourism, Oil and Gas, Infrastructure development, Information Technology sector in Pakistan with a promising future.

He assured that foreign investors would be fully facilitated and provide every possible information, support and assistance regarding investments to investors in the country.

Sahibzada A Jahangir advised Pakistan High Commission (London) and other missions to establish a separate Trade and the information desk in the High Commission to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis and foreign investors in their respective missions.

He added that Prime Minister Imran wanted an equal amount of support, in order to connect and link overseas business community with Pakistan for promotion of trade and investments in the country.

He thanked the Pakistan High Commission and CEO Pakistan for organizing the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Aneel Mussarat said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has initiated structural reforms in the country for the socio-economic prosperity of Pakistan.

He added that Prime Minister Khan wanted equal level playing field for everyone in the country.

He added that Pakistan offers tremendous investment opportunities in various sectors of the economy including the Housing sector.

He called upon the investors including foreign investors to take optimum benefit from the opportunity and conducive investment environment being offered in the country for their own benefit and for the economic prosperity of Pakistan.

Aneel Mussarat said that Pakistan required seven (7) million houses to overcome shortages and government was planning to construct houses in different cities and areas in the country.

This, he said "offers huge opportunities for investments to local and foreign investors in the real Estate sector.

He added that investments alone in this sector would give a great boost to the national economy, besides creating huge employment opportunities to the people in the country.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Housing Aneel Mussarat said that due to the policies initiated by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would lead the country on the path of economic prosperity for the wellbeing of the people in the country.

He said that Pakistan would organize an international business and investment conference in Islamabad in which business community and investors from abroad including the UK would be invited to discuss and share with them huge business opportunities and potentials in Pakistan.

He further announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan would also visit United Kingdom (UK) next year in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion Pakistan High Commissioner to UK Mohammad Nafees Zakaria said that Pakistan offers enormous opportunities in all sectors of the economy due to its geo-strategic location in the region.

He said that the government of Pakistan has initiated investment-friendly and people-centric policies and created a conducive business environment with focus on improving the economy, besides opening-up various sectors of the economy for investors including Information Technology, automobile, agriculture, oil and gas, tourism, mining, Textile and livestock sectors with a promising future.

He said that Government of Pakistan has established Special Economic Zones (SEZs) for investors and foreign investors can take benefit from investing in these zones.

He called upon the foreign investors including overseas Pakistanis from UK to come forward and play their vital role in the development of Pakistan for their own benefit and prosperity of the country.

He assured the investors that Pakistan High Commission would fully facilitate them in this regard.

Highlighting the potential of Information Technology (IT) sector in Pakistan, he said that the country has 350,000 IT professionals while 20,000 professionals in the sector were adding annually.

The other speakers on the occasion also appreciated the economic policies of the present government and huge potentials for investments for investors in various sectors of the economy.

They also lauded Pakistan High Commission and CEO Club Pakistan for organizing the event.