Pakistan And Belgium Agree To Remain Engaged On Afghanistan Situation

17 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 02:44 PM

Pakistan and Belgium agree to remain engaged on Afghanistan situation

The understanding came at a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Ms. Sophie Wilmes.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2021) Pakistan and Belgium have agreed to remain engaged on the situation in Afghanistan and to work together for promoting bilateral relations.

The understanding came at a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Ms. Sophie Wilmes.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan values Belgium as an important partner. He stressed the need to further enhancing the political, investment and trade relations between the two countries.

The Belgian Deputy Prime Minister appreciated Pakistan's support in the evacuation of the Belgian nationals from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi presented a dossier to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York containing details of the gross, systematic and widespread human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

As regards Afghanistan, both the Foreign Minister and the UN Secretary General were of the view that urgent and unconditional humanitarian assistance as well as financial support should be provided to the Afghan people to prevent a humanitarian disaster or an economic collapse.

Separately, the Foreign Minister also held a meeting with President UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid and discussed the urgent need to effectively address the impacts of climate change and environmental degradation.

The FM also addressed a news conference in New York, calling for a coordinated strategy to bring peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan.

He warned that Afghanistan could plunge into another crisis and the situation might deteriorate there if the right policy was not pursued.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address to the UN General Assembly, touched upon all those topics which are of immense importance for the people of Pakistan.

