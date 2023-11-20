Pakistan and China forge ahead with ML-1 Railway project

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) In a significant step towards strengthening bilateral cooperation in transport and communications, Minister for Transport and Communications, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, and Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong held a productive meeting to discuss the progress and future of the Main Line-1 (ML-1) railway project.

The Minister Tarar reaffirmed the ML-1 project's top priority status for the government of Pakistan, emphasizing the unwavering political will to translate project plans into tangible on-ground developments.

Appreciating China's active participation and commitment to the ML-1 project, he expressed gratitude for their unwavering support throughout the project's journey.

Ambassador Rong underscored the project's pivotal role in fostering cooperation and development between the two nations.

He echoed Minister Tarar's sentiments on the importance of expediting the project's implementation, highlighting the mutual desire to witness the ML-1 project's success.

Both sides expressed their keenness to collaborate closely and address any potential challenges that may arise during the project's execution. Minister Tarar assured Ambassador Rong of Pakistan's full cooperation and unwavering support, reaffirming the government's commitment to completing the ML-1 project on time and within the agreed-upon budget.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to make the ML-1 project a resounding success, symbolizing the deepening partnership between Pakistan and China in the realm of infrastructure development.