Pakistan and China reassert their Strategic Partnership

Pakistan and China solidified their strategic bilateral partnership and agreed to carry on a constant exchange of information on mutual interests.

Pakistan and China have reaffirmed their strategic bilateral alliance and agreed to maintain regular exchanges of opinions on issues of common concern, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate.

This commitment was reaffirmed, according to the ISPR, during a high-level conference between Pakistani and Chinese military chiefs held on Sunday in Qingdao, a port city in China's eastern Shandong province.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS), led the Pakistani side, while General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission, led the Chinese side.

Both parties reviewed their viewpoints on the international and regional security situations and expressed pleasure with the two nations' defense cooperation. They also promised to improve tri-service training, technology, and counter-terrorism collaboration.

During the meeting, Gen. Bajwa stated that the friendship between Pakistan and China is unshakable and rock-solid and that no matter how the international and regional situation evolves, Pakistan will always stand behind China.

Zhang Youxia, China's Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission, stated that China and Pakistan are "all-weather strategic cooperative partners," and that the two countries have maintained close coordination and steadfast support for each other on issues involving each other's core interests over the years.

According to the ISPR, a Pakistani high tri-service military team visited China from June 9 to 12, 2022. The delegation met with senior officials from the Chinese military and other government departments and had in-depth discussions.