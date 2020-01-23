Pakistan and Egypt come face to face for tourism and culture

Pakistan’s top industrialists businessmen, traders and other people belonging from Pakistan’s business and civil community left Pakistan on a seven day tour to Egypt

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020) Pakistan’s top industrialists businessmen, traders and other people belonging from Pakistan’s business and civil community left Pakistan on a seven day tour to Egypt.

The group is comprised of 34 industrialists and 35 businessmen, moreover 1 high court judge and 3 media personalities are also part of the group.

Egyptian ambassador, his high excellence Ahmed Fadel Yacoub saw the group off at the embassy.

On the occasion the ambassador said that Pakistan and Egypt have a strong bond and we are looking forward to promoting tourism.

The ambassador further said that 10,000 visas issued to Pakistanis last year, the ambassador further hoped that Egypt is looking forward to increase this number.



Pakistan enjoys warm relations with Egypt.

Egyptian government earn significant amount of its foreign exchange from tourism. Pakistani government, who is currently focusing on tourism boost, can learn a lot from Egypt in this regard.

Egypt, due to its historical and cultural importance saw 10 million tourists alone in 2019.

Businessmen further expressed that 1,000 top business individuals and heads would be visiting Egypt this year.