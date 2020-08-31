UrduPoint.com
‘Pakistan And Imran Khan Can’t Go Side By Side,’ Says Qamar Zaman Kaira

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 28 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 03:48 PM

PPP leader says that the government must show its performance instead of going into the past to blame the opposition parties besides “nodding” yes to fulfill every condition coming from FATF for legislation for the best national interest.

SUKKUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2020) Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan could not go side by side.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said they were ready to fulfill every condition from the FATF but would not let the government go for its “intentions”.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Sukkur.

Kaira said seven amendments were sent to Senate for approval by bulldozing the opposition parties. He also said that PTI government turned into a poisonous killer and they must go now.

He said that the ruling party should not blame the Opposition parties for its failure.

“They should show performance instead of blaming the opposition parties,” said Kaira. He also asked the courts to take notices of the government and NAB’s move for transformation.

“We shall fulfill all the conditions coming from FATF,” the PPP leader said. He also said: “Pakistan and Niazi could not go side by side,”. He further said that the government wanted more powers from the NAB in the name of FATF.

“We shall not let the government be successful in its intentions,” he categorically said. He also criticized the government, saying that it was standing on the lie and therefore, it could not go for long time.

He also pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan made fun of Bilawal’s speech and now perhaps he had learnt from the recent rains in Karachi that more rains always brought more water.

He urged the opposition to chalk out “common course of action” in its All Parties Conference. For FATF, the government was pressurizing opponents through NAB.

