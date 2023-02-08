UrduPoint.com

Pakistan And Kashmir Inseparable: Seminar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2023 | 08:41 PM

Pakistan and Kashmir inseparable: seminar

Principal Nursing College Services Hospital Asma Taj said on Wednesday that Pakistan and Kashmir are inseparable, as they are naturally connected with each other like one soul and two bodies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Principal Nursing College Services Hospital Asma Taj said on Wednesday that Pakistan and Kashmir are inseparable, as they are naturally connected with each other like one soul and two bodies.

Speaking at a seminar, organised in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day here, she said that India was committing atrocities against the unarmed Kashmiris, and carrying out their genocide by crushing the innocent citizens in the valley. But, she added, the freedom of Kashmir had become a writing on the wall, and India could not stop the people of held Kashmir from achieving their goal of freedom now.

She said that the Kashmiri people had been displaying their determination time and again that their struggle would continue until complete independence from India and every Pakistani would continue to support them by all peaceful means.

Asma Taj said that the non-implementation of the resolutions, passed by the United Nations 75 years ago, was a slap in the face of the international community, while India had shown open stubbornness and deprived Kashmiris of the right to self-determination.

She said that by expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers across the country every year on February 5, "we not only fulfill our duty but also assure those who sacrificed their lives in Kashmir that their efforts would not go in vain". She said "every year we express our commitment to stand with Kashmiri brothers, and sooner or later they would see the sun of freedom".

Nursing students raised slogans in favour of Kashmiris. They had draped the Kashmiri flag around their heads to express solidarity with the Kashmiri sisters and pay homage to them.

The nursing students said they were already actively engaged in the field of service to the humanity in the health sector, and it would be an honor for them to help the Kashmiri brothers and sisters morally and practically when it was required.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Independence February All From

Recent Stories

Former Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq visits LU hospi ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq visits LU hospital, reviews treatment facilit ..

3 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka's Former President Interrogated Over Mon ..

Sri Lanka's Former President Interrogated Over Money Found at His Office - Polic ..

3 minutes ago
 Dar commends services of Member (Admn)

Dar commends services of Member (Admn)

1 minute ago
 Spanish Rescuers Find Boat Carrying 43 Illegal Mig ..

Spanish Rescuers Find Boat Carrying 43 Illegal Migrants, One Dead - Emergency Se ..

1 minute ago
 Govt determined to develop newspaper industry: Bal ..

Govt determined to develop newspaper industry: Balochistan Info Secretary

1 minute ago
 Gold prices decrease by Rs 2,000 to 198,000 per to ..

Gold prices decrease by Rs 2,000 to 198,000 per tola

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.