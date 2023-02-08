Pakistan and Kashmir inseparable: seminar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Principal Nursing College Services Hospital Asma Taj said on Wednesday that Pakistan and Kashmir are inseparable, as they are naturally connected with each other like one soul and two bodies.

Speaking at a seminar, organised in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day here, she said that India was committing atrocities against the unarmed Kashmiris, and carrying out their genocide by crushing the innocent citizens in the valley. But, she added, the freedom of Kashmir had become a writing on the wall, and India could not stop the people of held Kashmir from achieving their goal of freedom now.

She said that the Kashmiri people had been displaying their determination time and again that their struggle would continue until complete independence from India and every Pakistani would continue to support them by all peaceful means.

Asma Taj said that the non-implementation of the resolutions, passed by the United Nations 75 years ago, was a slap in the face of the international community, while India had shown open stubbornness and deprived Kashmiris of the right to self-determination.

She said that by expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers across the country every year on February 5, "we not only fulfill our duty but also assure those who sacrificed their lives in Kashmir that their efforts would not go in vain". She said "every year we express our commitment to stand with Kashmiri brothers, and sooner or later they would see the sun of freedom".

Nursing students raised slogans in favour of Kashmiris. They had draped the Kashmiri flag around their heads to express solidarity with the Kashmiri sisters and pay homage to them.

The nursing students said they were already actively engaged in the field of service to the humanity in the health sector, and it would be an honor for them to help the Kashmiri brothers and sisters morally and practically when it was required.