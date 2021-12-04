Pakistan and PTI can’t go side-by-side, says Shehbaz Sharif

(@FahadShabbir)

The PML-N President says they will take out inflation march against the PTI government but decision will be made on December 6.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2021) PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that they would take out “inflation march” against the PTI government but the final decision about the long march will be made on December 6.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan and PTI could not go side by side.

“The opposition will not disappoint the nation,” said Shehbaz Sharif, adding that the PTI government badly damaged the country during their three and half year rule.

He expressed these words while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Saturday. Party leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Miftah Ismail were also present there.

He said that the entire nation needed to stand up against this government which led the country to serious economic crisis. Shehbaz Sharif said that they were going to enslave the country.

The PML-N President said that the PTI government borrowed Rs20,000 billion loan in just 39 months of its rule which he said was 70 per cent of the total loan taken so far during the country’s history.

He said defence and national security was important for all nations but the PTI government borrowed money even for defence purposes.

“We need to work hard collectively to get rid of the present incompetent and corrupt government,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

He also strongly condemned Sialkot incident and said that political colors were given to such incidents during their rule. But he said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had strong ties and this matter should be resolved immediately.

The PML-N President also emphasized upon learning from the past and gave two recent examples of Ottoman empire and the Soviet Union. He said the history is witness that all those nations who committed open and clear blunders and fell prey of financial crisis they could not survive and nobody came to rescue them.

He said Ottoman empire lost its glory just because of financial crisis and the same case was with the Soviet Union which he said was second military power in the world after the US but the financial crisis led it to collapse.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the economic condition of the country was very pathetic and a common man was fighting for his survival. The threat, God forbids, could damage the country if the same situation continued to prevail.

He stated that the incumbent government made wrong economic decisions and led the country to the economic crisis.

“Inflation and unemployment were touching the sky and the local Currency lost its value,” said Shehbaz Sharif, pointing out several challenges in the way of Pakistan. He said he also took up the same matter in the parliament but the government did not take any step despite his hue and cry.

He stated that the country’s debt and liabilities also went up.

“The entire nation is now suffering due to the IMF conditions,” he said. Giving example of India, Shehbaz Sharif said that it took bailout package from IMF in 1991 but Pakistan was continuously relying upon the Fund for last three decades.

He also criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that he had made tall claims to get rid of IMF and to return Rs10,000 billion to the lenders but what happened to his claims.

He also admitted that they took loans but they also did work, improved education and health sectors.

“What they [PTI government] have done so far?,” asked Shehbaz Sharif.

He said they introduced cheapest electricity projects during their government, improved the transport system and built roads.

“What this government has done. The smog and pollution is also result of its failed policies,” he added. He said Bangladesh was now economically strong and its GDP as compared to Pakistan was far high.

He claimed that Pakistan is at the third level of inflation all over the world.

“The Dollar is now at Rs179 as compared to 2018 when they were at Rs122,” said Shehbaz Sharif, pointing out that 50 billion trade deficit in the country. He went on to say that inflation was imported and now the common citizen was suffering.

The development budget was cut down after deal with the IMF, so how the people could get better opportunities, he stated.

PTI government, Shehbaz Sharif said, was incompetent and corrupt government as they could not do anything since they took to power.

“The best projects of electricity and others, for instance, 5000MW project, were introduced in the country during our government,” said Shehbaz Sharif. But the PTI government was going to buy the most expensive gas, he added.

“You can imagine that still the present government has to start complying with the conditions of the IMF.

“They still have to increase the petroleum levy,” he added.