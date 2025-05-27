Pakistan and UK Join hands to Improve education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Pakistan’s education leaders joined global experts at the 21st Education World Forum in London to discuss ways to improve education for all.

The Pakistani delegation, led by Wajiha Qamar, Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, included ministers and officials from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

At the forum, all provinces agreed to launch a biannual Interprovincial Ministerial Meeting. This new platform will help provinces work together and align their education policies. The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the British Council will support this initiative.

Pakistan also committed to stronger partnerships with UK institutions, focusing on teacher training, digital education, curriculum reforms, and youth skills development.

There was also interest in working with the Scottish Government to improve teacher training and capacity building.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said education is key to helping young people succeed and grow the economy. She welcomed Pakistan’s strong participation and the ongoing UK-Pakistan partnership to support girls and marginalised children.

James Hampson, British Council Country Director, said Pakistan is making progress and the Council is ready to continue supporting the country’s education goals.

Minister Wajiha Qamar said that education must go beyond classrooms to include skills, digital readiness, and critical thinking. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai added that education should also help build a future-ready, climate-resilient society.