Pakistan And UK Join Hands To Improve Education
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Pakistan’s education leaders joined global experts at the 21st Education World Forum in London to discuss ways to improve education for all.
The Pakistani delegation, led by Wajiha Qamar, Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, included ministers and officials from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan.
At the forum, all provinces agreed to launch a biannual Interprovincial Ministerial Meeting. This new platform will help provinces work together and align their education policies. The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the British Council will support this initiative.
Pakistan also committed to stronger partnerships with UK institutions, focusing on teacher training, digital education, curriculum reforms, and youth skills development.
There was also interest in working with the Scottish Government to improve teacher training and capacity building.
British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said education is key to helping young people succeed and grow the economy. She welcomed Pakistan’s strong participation and the ongoing UK-Pakistan partnership to support girls and marginalised children.
James Hampson, British Council Country Director, said Pakistan is making progress and the Council is ready to continue supporting the country’s education goals.
Minister Wajiha Qamar said that education must go beyond classrooms to include skills, digital readiness, and critical thinking. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai added that education should also help build a future-ready, climate-resilient society.
Recent Stories
ADAFSA participates in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025
Aleema Khan Urges Authorities to Engage in Dialogue for Imran Khan's Release
Restoration of Kuwaiti visas for the Pakistani community after 19 years is a tes ..
First Instance Body grants AFC Licence to 14 clubs
Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian King
President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in Abu Dhabi, discusses prospects ..
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting
Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of Directors
On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr participates in ASEAN–GCC–China Su ..
Arab Media Summit highlights role of professional journalism in addressing conte ..
TAQA Distribution, EMSTEEL to explore utilities framework, solutions for Abu Dha ..
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler participates in ASEAN-GCC Summit in Malays ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Entire nation is proud of being nuclear power: Says Naeem Karim47 seconds ago
-
Jamaat-e-Islami delegation visits ECP50 seconds ago
-
One killed, two injured in Swabi roof collapse incident53 seconds ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Iran, Offers Prayers at Imam Reza’s Shrine56 seconds ago
-
PPP leaders, CM’ focal person Syed Iqbal Shah meet with KP Governor1 minute ago
-
Chiniot conducts pre-flood mock exercise1 minute ago
-
Pakistan and UK Join hands to Improve education1 minute ago
-
Rain and storm break heatwave in Hazara Division, Karakoram Highway klocked by landslides1 minute ago
-
Peshawar administration cracks down on illegal cosmetics factory1 minute ago
-
Aleema Khan Urges Authorities to Engage in Dialogue for Imran Khan's Release2 minutes ago
-
BISE extends date for registration11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s IT exports have potential to teach $30 billion: SAPM11 minutes ago