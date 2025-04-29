Pakistan And U.S. Discuss Strengthening Ties, Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Rana Sanaullah Khan on Tuesday met with Mr. Zack Harkinrider, the Political Counselor at the U.S. Embassy, to discuss ways to improve relations between Pakistan and the United States.
According to a press release, the meeting focused on enhancing economic cooperation and addressing shared concerns at both regional and global levels.
Minister Sanaullah highlighted Pakistan's commitment to promoting peace and development in its foreign relations, emphasizing the importance of constructive engagement and peaceful coexistence.
The U.S. delegation acknowledged Pakistan's sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and praised the efforts of the Pakistani armed forces and security agencies.
Both sides agreed to continue working together to tackle common challenges, such as terrorism, money laundering, and extremism.
Minister Sanaullah stressed Pakistan's ongoing role in fostering a peaceful and prosperous region and affirmed the country's intention to remain proactive in future efforts.
The discussions also touched on regional security, development cooperation, and strategic interests.
Minister Sanaullah welcomed the recognition of Pakistan's contributions by U.S. officials, stating that such meetings would help strengthen the bilateral relationship.
APP/kah-vad
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC directs CDA to decide Grand Hyatt Tower lease itself2 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM celebrates scrapping of Cholistan canal project, calls for ending all protests2 minutes ago
-
Tribals take out rally against Indian aggression2 minutes ago
-
PCRWR commemorates World Water Day 2025 with “Glacier Preservation” theme22 minutes ago
-
8,766 motorists fined, 1,269 vehicles seized in Islamabad during one week22 minutes ago
-
PCCR to lay stress on resolving child malnutrition issue22 minutes ago
-
32 outlaws arrested, drugs & weapons recovered32 minutes ago
-
Ministry approves temporary lodging under federal lodges & hostel rules, 202541 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held in honour of head constable Majeed42 minutes ago
-
President Zardari felicitates new Canadian PM42 minutes ago
-
Life term awarded to PO in murder case42 minutes ago
-
Islamabad ranked among top 100 safest cities worldwide52 minutes ago