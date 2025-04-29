Open Menu

Pakistan And U.S. Discuss Strengthening Ties, Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Pakistan and U.S. discuss strengthening ties, cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Rana Sanaullah Khan on Tuesday met with Mr. Zack Harkinrider, the Political Counselor at the U.S. Embassy, to discuss ways to improve relations between Pakistan and the United States.

According to a press release, the meeting focused on enhancing economic cooperation and addressing shared concerns at both regional and global levels.

Minister Sanaullah highlighted Pakistan's commitment to promoting peace and development in its foreign relations, emphasizing the importance of constructive engagement and peaceful coexistence.

The U.S. delegation acknowledged Pakistan's sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and praised the efforts of the Pakistani armed forces and security agencies.

Both sides agreed to continue working together to tackle common challenges, such as terrorism, money laundering, and extremism.

Minister Sanaullah stressed Pakistan's ongoing role in fostering a peaceful and prosperous region and affirmed the country's intention to remain proactive in future efforts.

The discussions also touched on regional security, development cooperation, and strategic interests.

Minister Sanaullah welcomed the recognition of Pakistan's contributions by U.S. officials, stating that such meetings would help strengthen the bilateral relationship.

