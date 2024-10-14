Pakistan And US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise In Arabian Sea
Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 02:28 PM
US Navy Ship USS O' Kane visited Karachi and participated in a bilateral exercise at North Arabian sea with Pakistan Navy Ship BABUR
Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) US Navy Ship USS O' Kane visited Karachi and participated in a bilateral exercise at North Arabian sea with Pakistan Navy Ship BABUR.
The exercise was aimed to enhance interoperability and demonstrate PN-USN resolve towards regional maritime peace.
During the visit, Commanding Officer of USS O' Kane met Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Abdul Munib to discuss matters pertaining to interoperability of both Navies and tactical proficiency in Maritime Operations.
The visit and bilateral exercise reflect Pakistan Navy's commitment towards regional peace, stability and maritime order in collaboration with seasoned global partners. These collaborations have proved befitting in countering menace of terrorism, piracy, narcotics and human trafficking in the region and beyond.
Visit of US Navy Ship to Pakistan is a manifestation of deep rooted bilateral ties between both navies in general and nations in particular.
Recent Stories
Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit
Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan
Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow
U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muzaffargarh- over 15,591 applications received for Green Tractor Scheme20 seconds ago
-
Police arrest 3 drug pushers, recover illegal weapons23 seconds ago
-
Man kill as tractor fell into well21 minutes ago
-
Man committed suicide30 minutes ago
-
Barrister Gohar Ali Khan requests meeting with PTI Founder: Spokesperson30 minutes ago
-
Qatar to provide jobs to Balochistan’s skilled youth30 minutes ago
-
2 POs held over human trafficking charges30 minutes ago
-
KC-EU to observe October 27 as black day to mark 77 years of forced, unlawful Indian occupation of ..31 minutes ago
-
Two-day SCO CHG summit kicks off Tuesday as delegates start arriving51 minutes ago
-
Three shot killed including head constable in Bannu1 hour ago
-
Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit1 hour ago
-
KP CM to take provincial assembly into confidence on Pashtun Jirga1 hour ago