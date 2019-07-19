Pakistan Announces $60Mln in Losses Over Airspace Restrictions - Aviation Minister

Islamabad's restrictions to its airspace, which were put in place in February after India's air force breached Pakistan's air borders, have cost the country approximately 8.5 billion rupees (about $60 million), Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the Pakistani aviation minister, announced on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Islamabad's restrictions to its airspace, which were put in place in February after India's air force breached Pakistan's air borders, have cost the country approximately 8.5 billion rupees (about $60 million), Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the Pakistani aviation minister, announced on Friday.

On Tuesday, the Civil Aviation Authority reopened Pakistani airspace for "all type of air traffic" after being closed since February.

"It's a huge loss for our overall [aviation] industry... But this restriction hit India harder than Pakistan. The loss of India is almost double. But at this juncture detente and harmony are required from both sides," Ghulam Sarwar Khan said, as quoted by Dawn newspaper.

On February 26, Indian jet fighters entered Pakistani airspace and bombed an alleged terrorist camp near the town of Balakot in retaliation for the February 14 suicide attack that killed 40 Indian soldiers. On February 27, Pakistan conducted its own airstrikes and closed its airspace. In March, Pakistan partially reopened its skies, though keeping Indian flights banned. Since Pakistan is situated in the middle of a major air corridor, the country's decision caused considerable damages to multiple parties.