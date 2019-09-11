UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 10:06 PM

Pakistan on Wednesday conveyed to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) its decision to subscribe to the Guidance on the Management of Disused Radioactive Sources

According to Foreign Office statement, the guidance supplements the Code of Conduct on the Safety and Security of Radioactive Sources which, although non-legally binding in nature, is an important component of the global nuclear safety and security regime.

The Code of Conduct, along with its supplementary guidance documents, seeks to help countries ensure that radioactive sources are used in a manner consistent with the highest standards of safety and security throughout their life cycle, the statement said.

Pakistan has been voluntarily adhering to the Code of Conduct since 2005 and has put in place all the necessary arrangements and systems consistent with the recommendations of the Code.

It added that the supplementary guidance describes a variety of options for the management and protection of disused radioactive sources and outlines the responsibilities of relevant parties to manage disused radioactive sources in a safe and secure manner.Pakistan has been using radioactive sources in a safe and secure manner in several peaceful applications, particularly in the fields of nuclear medicine and radiation oncology, the statement said, adding Pakistan's subscription to IAEA's Guidance on Management of Disused Radioactive Sources demonstrates its continued commitment to the latest international standards in the areas of nuclear non-proliferation, safety and security.

