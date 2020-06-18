Pakistan announces to reopen Taftan border for trade activities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan on Thursday announced to reopen Taftan border seven days a week for the trade activities only while ensuing proper SOPs and guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday announced to reopen Taftan border seven days a week for the trade activities only while ensuing proper SOPs and guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior said, " Taftan border shall remain open seven days a week for trade only while ensuring proper standard operating procedure (SOPs) and guideline."Earlier Pakistan had closed the border due to coronavirus outbreak.