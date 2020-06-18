UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Announces To Reopen Taftan Border For Trade Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:15 PM

Pakistan announces to reopen Taftan border for trade activities

Pakistan on Thursday announced to reopen Taftan border seven days a week for the trade activities only while ensuing proper SOPs and guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus

Pakistan on Thursday announced to reopen Taftan border seven days a week for the trade activities only while ensuing proper SOPs and guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior said, " Taftan border shall remain open seven days a week for trade only while ensuring proper standard operating procedure (SOPs) and guideline."Earlier Pakistan had closed the border due to coronavirus outbreak.

Your Thoughts and Comments

