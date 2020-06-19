UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Announces To Restore Int'l Flight Operations From Saturday

Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Pakistan announces to restore int'l flight operations from Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Friday announced to restore international flight operations to and from all its international airports, except Gwadar and Turbat, from June 20 (Saturday), which remained suspended for almost 91 days due the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"The Government of Pakistan has been pleased to authorize international flight operations to/ from all international airports of Pakistan, except Gwadar and Turbat airports, with effect from June 20, 2020, 0001 PST," Aviation Division spokesperson Abdul Sattar Khokhar said in a statement.

However, he said, the permission for international flight operations would be subject to applicable restrictions and limitations as decided by the competent authority from time to time in light of the current COVID-19 scenario and implementation of health protocols.

Additionally, cargo, special and diplomatic flights would continue to be authorized as per procedure in vogue, he said, reminding that adherence to the relevant applicable standard operating procedures would be mandatory for all airline operators.

On March 21, the government had suspended operation of all international passenger, chartered and private flights to Pakistan initially for a period of two weeks, which remained getting extension from time to time.

