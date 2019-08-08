Pakistan announces to suspend Samjhauta Express train service with India

Pakistan on Thursday announced to suspend Samjhauta Express train service with India due to prevailing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) emerged after the revocation of Article 370 by New Delhi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Thursday announced to suspend Samjhauta Express train service with India due to prevailing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) emerged after the revocation of Article 370 by New Delhi.

Making a formal announcement here, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the train service between Pakistan and India had been stopped immediately and the passengers, who were scheduled to depart from Lahore on Thursday, had been shifted to Wagah border for their onward journey.

He advised the passengers to get their tickets refunded from the DS Office Lahore.

"Pakistani nation cannot sit idle when India is committing massive human rights violations in Kashmir. So being a Railways Minister, today I announce to close down the Samjhauta Express for ever. As long as I am the Railways Minister, it will not operate."MORE/