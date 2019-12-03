Pakistan Anti-Corruption Body Orders Seizure of 23 Opposition Leader Properties - Reports

Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the national anti-corruption watchdog, has ordered the seizure of 23 properties belonging to Shehbaz Sharif, the president of Pakistan's Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and his sons, Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz, relating to accusations of corruption and corrupt practices, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the national anti-corruption watchdog, has ordered the seizure of 23 properties belonging to Shehbaz Sharif, the president of Pakistan's Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and his sons, Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz, relating to accusations of corruption and corrupt practices, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the anti-corruption body, Sharif and his two sons acquired assets beyond their means by registering properties in the Names of Nusrat Shahbaz Sharif and Tehmina Durrani, Shehbaz Sharif's wives, Pakistan's Geo tv broadcaster reported.

Shahzad Saleem, the director general of the NAB, stated that enough evidence had been collected against the PML-N leader to give the bureau grounds to bring a case against Sharif and his sons, media reported.

The case is related to properties in six separate locations.

Shehbaz Sharif is the brother of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Sharif and his family members were arrested in July 2018 after the publication of the so-called Panama papers. They were found guilty of corruption related to the investment of undeclared funds in Al-Aziza steel mill in Saudi Arabia. Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison in December 2018, but was released on bail on health grounds this October.