Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan anticipates to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations with EU countries: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said Pakistan valued its relations with EU countries and earnestly looked forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The Army Chief made these remarks in a call on paid by Ambassador of European Union (EU) Androulla Kaminara, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including current situation of Afghanistan and enhanced bilateral cooperation with EU were discussed.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghanistan situation, including successful evacuation operations, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

