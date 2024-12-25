Pakistan appeared after matchless struggle of Muslims led by Quaid e Azam: Muqam

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here Wednesday said that Pakistan has been created after a matchless democratic struggle by the Muslims of subcontinent led by father of the nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Addressing a function in connection of 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid e Azam at PMLN Secretariat here, Engr Amir Muqam said that Quaid e Azam had changed the world geography through a peaceful democratic struggle and had created Pakistan on August 14, 1947 on world map.

He said that those people, who remembers their past and leadership are successful in life.

Engr Amir Muqam said that it was day to make a firm pledge to work hard for achievement of all those objectives for which Pakistan was created by our forefathers and address all the challenges.

He said that Pakistan was a powerful country of 141 million people with a strong professional army, an atomic power and no one would be allowed to keep an evil eye on it.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Prime Minister has allways talked for Charter of Economy and his recent bold stance in support of the country's atomic and missile programs has reflected aspirations of the entire nation.

He said that no dictation from any country against atomic or missile program would be accepted.

Engr Amir Muqam reiterated that criticism against state institutions should be avoided, adding that civil disobedience call was not in the country's interest.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Pakistan is our first priority and consistent efforts are required for strengthening of its economy and make it stronger.

He said that our security forces, police and civil society rendered great sacrfices for Pakistan and has kept the national flag high.

He said that armed forces of Pakistan had allways come for the help of the nation whether it was war against terrorism, earthquake, floods or other disasters and made them out of troubles.

Engr Amir Muqam said that former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has made Pakistan an atomic power, laid network of motorways and enhanced the country's prestige.

Welcoming the recent dialogue between Govt and opposition parties, Engr Amir Muqam said that Govt believed in constructive and meaningful negotiations under the constitution and legal framework for solution of problems.

He said that share of NFC award given to KP should be used for welfare of people rather than agitation politcs, adding KP rulers should compete with Punjab and Sindh Govt in service delivery and good governance.

The irrational civil obedience call would only damage Pakistan and it's people, he said, adding KP Govt failed to restore peace in Kurram.

Engr Amir Muqam reaffirmed Govt commitment to continue work for the stability and progress of Pakistan.

Due to Govt successful economic policies, he said that foreign investment started coming back to the country, stock exchange achieved heights and price hike reduced to 4 digit which is a major triumph.

Earlier, Engr Amir Muqam cut the cakes of the birthdays of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and PMLN Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

