Pakistan apprise world community about plight of Kashmiri leaders languishing in Indian jails since long: Syed Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs, Syed Fakhar Imam on Tuesday said that Pakistan had apprised the world community through national assembly forum, regarding plight of Kashmiri leaders languishing in Indian jails since long.

The legitimate right of Kashmiri people should be given following the United Nations Security Council Resolution on Kashmir, he stated while speaking in a private news channel programe.

He urged the Indian rulers to permit the United Nations Observer Groups to visit the valley of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir where the people living under worse human rights violations committed by Indian rulers for the last many decades.

He said that Kashmiri people should be granted plebiscite right so that they could live peacefully in the liberated territory.

Syed Fakhar Imam said that Indian forces and ruler's hegemonic policy could never be successful in this region. He appealed the world powers to implement the UNSC resolution on Kashmir without delay.

In reply to a question the Chairman said that strengthening political and economical sectors of Pakistan would definitely help improve the situation in Kashmir. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was making all out efforts for raising the issue of Kashmir at all important forums.