NEW-DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) DELHI, March 5 (Sputnik) - Pakistan's Drug Regulatory Authority (DRAP) has approved the use of China's Sinopharm vaccine for the inoculation of people in over 60 years age group, the Dawn newspaper reports.

The representative of the Ministry National Health Services Sajid Shah said that all those medical workers who are over 60 years old and registered with National Immunisation Management System can be inoculated in vaccination centers after getting permission from DRAP.

Pakistan launched the vaccination against COVID-19 in early February, two days after receiving 500,000 vaccine doses from China. According to Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the country expects to get another 500,000 Chinese vaccine doses soon.

Along with Sinopharm vaccine based on the inactivated virus with 79,3% efficacy, Pakistan approved the use of British AstraZeneca vaccine and Russian Sputnik V.