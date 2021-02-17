UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Approves Liberal E-Visa Policy To Welcome Tourists, Business Fraternity: Dr Moeed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Pakistan approves liberal e-Visa policy to welcome tourists, business fraternity: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf Wednesday said the government had recently approved its one of the most liberal visa policies with facility of e-Visa to embrace foreign tourists and investors, hence demonstrating that Pakistan was open to the world.

In a tweet, the SAPM said in line with the Prime Minister's economic security vision, another major manifestation had come in the form of revamping and liberalization of Pakistan's visa regime as approved by the government this week.

Dr Moeed added: "By instituting one of the most liberal visa policies in our extended region, we are demonstrating that Pakistan is open to the world."He went on to mention that there was a "visa in your inbox", referring to e-visa facility for tourists and business oriented travelers.

It included special categories for health, tourismetc, the SAPM added.

