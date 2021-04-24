Pakistan Arm called in to help enforce COVID-19 SOPs

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that there could be same situation in Pakistan as it is in India if the COVID-19 SOPs are not followed.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed the public to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs to stop it from spreading in the country.

He warned that there could be the same situation in Pakistan as of India if the situation remained the same. The PM said that the government would seek Pakistan Army’s help for enforcement of COVID-19 SOPs.

He was briefing the media after chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19. Imran Khan said if the SOPs were not followed, the government would be compelled to impose a lockdown.

The PM warned that the working class would suffer the most if a lockdown was imposed.

He said that situation in India was worsening as people were not getting enough oxygen. Pakistan could also face a similar situation if the SOPs were not followed.

“We can close down the cities if the situation remains the same as that of India,” said PM Khan.

He said that there was shortage of vaccine across the world, assuring that the government was trying its level best to procure the vaccine for the country.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar who also chairs National Command and Operation Centre also spoke on the occasion. He said the country had already utilised 90 per cent of oxygen production capacity. However, he said the steps would be taken to improve the oxygen supply. He made it clear that restaurants would remain closed until Eid with a complete ban on indoor and outdoor dinning.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary had said in a tweet that Prime Minister Imran Khan called in the Pakistan Army to help enforce the SOPs in cities.

“We are already utilising 90pc of our oxygen production capacity. Lahore is the worst affected,” he added, advising the people to take precautionary measures as there is no other way to control the virus.