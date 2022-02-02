UrduPoint.com

"Pakistan Armed Forces Are Equal To All Challenges"; Governor

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan armed forces are the best in the world and equal to all internal and external challenges

Talking to media persons at the governor's House here on Wednesday, he said the armed forces have rendered exemplary sacrifices in the war against terror which have helped restore peace and stability, adding that Pakistan is moving forward on every front.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said 220 million Pakistanis stand by the armed forces and the country is proud of its feats against all enemies including India, adding the security agencies have always given a befitting response to all who conspired against the country.

He said Pakistan is desirous of peace in the region and the world, adding that Pakistan has played an exemplary role in the Pak-Afghan peace process and the world is appreciative of the role.

"Unconditional aid must be ensured for Afghanistan to avert catastrophe, because instability in Afghanistan will impact world peace", he responded.

To a query, Sarwar said the present government is strengthening the institutions as well as ensuring transparency and merit in the country at all levels, adding that for the first time, practical steps are being taken to strengthen the institutions.

"Pakistan belongs to all of us and it is the responsibility of every Pakistani to play their role for the development, prosperity, peace and stability in the country", he responded, adding when every Pakistani will play his role honestly, no power in the world can stop Pakistan from moving forward.

Regarding Indian atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said resolving Kashmir dispute is compulsory for regional peace, adding the Indian army is carrying out genocide of innocent Kashmiris and there is no such thing as Human Rights in India.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called upon the United Nations (UN) and other international organizations to take immediate action and halt the massacre of Muslims in Indian occupied Kashmir.

>