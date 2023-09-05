Pakistan armed forces became leaden wall against Indian aggression in 1965 war: Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that today we are commemorating the Defense Day when aggression against the motherland was carried out 58 years ago and our brave armed forces successfully defended the country by retaliating against the enemy's attack and created a new history

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that today we are commemorating the Defense Day when aggression against the motherland was carried out 58 years ago and our brave armed forces successfully defended the country by retaliating against the enemy's attack and created a new history.

In his message on the occasion of Pakistan Defense Day, he said that the entire nation along with the Pakistan armed forces had become a leaden wall against the Indian aggression.

The Governor expressed his belief that if anyone tried to attack Pakistan in future, the entire nation would give a strong response to its forces.

Let us all forget our mutual differences and make efforts for the integrity and development of the country and nation, he said.