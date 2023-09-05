Open Menu

Pakistan Armed Forces Became Leaden Wall Against Indian Aggression In 1965 War: Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Pakistan armed forces became leaden wall against Indian aggression in 1965 war: Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that today we are commemorating the Defense Day when aggression against the motherland was carried out 58 years ago and our brave armed forces successfully defended the country by retaliating against the enemy's attack and created a new history

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that today we are commemorating the Defense Day when aggression against the motherland was carried out 58 years ago and our brave armed forces successfully defended the country by retaliating against the enemy's attack and created a new history.

In his message on the occasion of Pakistan Defense Day, he said that the entire nation along with the Pakistan armed forces had become a leaden wall against the Indian aggression.

The Governor expressed his belief that if anyone tried to attack Pakistan in future, the entire nation would give a strong response to its forces.

Let us all forget our mutual differences and make efforts for the integrity and development of the country and nation, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Balochistan Governor All

Recent Stories

Defence Day reminds of bravery of nation & armed f ..

Defence Day reminds of bravery of nation & armed forces against Indian aggressio ..

3 minutes ago
 Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Muni ..

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir meets senior Uzbek civil-mil ..

3 minutes ago
 Rebuttal against Gallup report published in print ..

Rebuttal against Gallup report published in print media

3 minutes ago
 Power supply to be restored soon in affected areas ..

Power supply to be restored soon in affected areas : HESCO Spokesman

14 minutes ago
 Moroccan envoy calls on FM Jilani

Moroccan envoy calls on FM Jilani

14 minutes ago
 PTI's chief alleged nikah case adjourns without he ..

PTI's chief alleged nikah case adjourns without hearing

14 minutes ago
Industrialists kept paying salaries of labour enga ..

Industrialists kept paying salaries of labour engaged in military training: A 65 ..

9 minutes ago
 Humanity's survival hinges on cooperation, outgoin ..

Humanity's survival hinges on cooperation, outgoing UNGA head says as 77th sessi ..

9 minutes ago
 Defense Day teaches collective national spirit for ..

Defense Day teaches collective national spirit for strengthen of country: Careta ..

9 minutes ago
 Armed robbers loot Rs 285000 from citizen

Armed robbers loot Rs 285000 from citizen

9 minutes ago
 Pakistani nation, valiant armed forces thwarted In ..

Pakistani nation, valiant armed forces thwarted Indian aggression in 1965 war: A ..

9 minutes ago
 Minister for arranging seminars, public meetings t ..

Minister for arranging seminars, public meetings to impart HR awareness

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan