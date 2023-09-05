Pakistan armed forces destroyed Indian nefarious designs in 1965 war

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM) Head Arbab Nasir Haider Kasi Tuesday said September 6 is a historic day to renew the pledge to sacrifice one's life for the defense of the motherland.

Talking to APP, he said that on September 6, 1965, our brave armed forces along with the entire nation destroyed the nefarious designs of the enemy and made this day of patriotism forever and a historic day of national unity and courage.

He said that September 6 was a historic day for the nation when our armed forces made it clear to the enemy that the Pakistani nation and its armed forces knew very well how to protect its freedom and were always ready to sacrifice everything to defend the borders of the beloved country.

He said that our armed forces and the entire nation responded to the enemy's aggression and proved that national unity, spirit, sacrifice and patriotism are not needed for the defense of the motherland.

He said that today we saluted the martyrs and veterans of our country and reiterate this commitment that we would follow in the footsteps of our martyrs and Ghazis and could not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the country's development, prosperity, stability and defense of its borders.

He said that the sacrifices of the martyrs who rendered their precious lives to ensure the end of terrorism from Pakistan, the defense of the country's borders and the protection of the lives and property of the people would not go in vain.

The entire Pakistani nation is standing by its army to defend the country. If anyone tries to look at Pakistan with an evil eye, they will be given a befitting reply, he mentioned.