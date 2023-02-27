UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Armed Forces Ever Ready To Defend Motherland, Take Fight Back To Enemy

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Pakistan Armed Forces ever ready to defend motherland, take fight back to enemy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Services Chiefs and armed forces of Pakistan paid tribute to resilience of the nation and resolve of armed forces displayed during Operation Swift Retort.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry in a tweet on his official handle on Monday shared the commemorative message on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of Operation Swift Retor.

The ISPR DG wrote under the pretext of the false flag Pulwama attack, India stage managed a cowardly attack on a fictitious target.

The daring, resolute and measured response from Pakistan thwarted Indian nefarious designs.

"Let this day be a reminder that while being a peace-loving nation, Pak AFs (armed forces) are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of the motherland, but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, aggression is imposed on us," he said.

While stating the resolve and strong determination of the armed forces, he said, "Any delusion resulting into a misadventure will always be met with full might of Pak AFs backed by a resilient nation. Pakistan Zindabad."

