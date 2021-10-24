Pakistan Armed Forces extend best wishes to UN on 76th anniversary

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Armed Forces on Sunday extended best wishes to the United Nations on its 76th anniversary.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar shared Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa's message on the occasion on his official Twitter handle.

"Pakistan Army has distinguished history of serving humanity for peace. Sacrifices by our men bear testimony to our unwavering resolve for global peace in line with our Founding Father's vision," the COAS said.