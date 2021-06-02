UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Armed Forces Face Multitude Of Challenges Demanding Well-considered Response Strategy: CJCSC

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 11:57 PM

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza said that Pakistan Armed Forces face a multitude of challenges which demand a well-considered response strategy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza said that Pakistan Armed Forces face a multitude of challenges which demand a well-considered response strategy.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, addressed the participants of National Security and War Course, at National Defence University, Islamabad, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received.

Dilating upon the Revolution in Military Affairs, Chairman JCSC said, "the world is now witnessing introduction of autonomous and semi-autonomous weapons and the preferred mode of warfare is unannounced, undeclared and invisible, commonly termed as Hybrid Conflict.

"Chairman JCSC also emphasized that officers should remain focused to pursue professional excellence and remain abreast with latest developments.

Earlier, upon arrival at NDU, Chairman JCSC was received by President NDU Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.

More Stories From Pakistan

