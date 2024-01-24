Open Menu

Pakistan Armed Forces Fully Prepared Against Any Threat, Conspiracy: COAS

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 24, 2024 | 05:31 PM

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir says Pakistan will never compromise its sovereignty.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2024) Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday said the armed forces of Pakistan are fully prepared against any threat and conspiracy.

Addressing the participants of Pakistan National Youth Conference in Islamabad today, he said Pakistan will never compromise its sovereignty.

Expressing full confidence in the bright future of Pakistan and upholding the past glory of forefathers, the Army Chief said the Allah Almighty has bestowed Pakistan with numerous mineral resources, agriculture and young human capital.

Syed Asim Munir said he is feeling immense pleasure while interacting with the future leaders of Pakistan and eagles of Iqbal. He said the sole objective behind the creation of Pakistan was that our religion, civilization and culture were totally different from that of Hindus but it does not mean that we should adopt western culture.

He said the youth should trust their country, nation, culture and civilization.

The Army Chief said the youth of Pakistan should believe that they belong to a great country and nation. He said our youngsters are the torchbearers of bright traditions of the country and the nation as well as the true outcome of the dreams of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam.

Syed Asim Munir said the armed forces can fight terrorists but they too need cooperation and support of the entire nation. He said the negative propaganda, being spread on social media, is aimed at creating uncertainty and hopelessness in the country. He stressed the need for double checking the news on social media. He said without proper research and positive thinking, there will be a chaos in the society.

The youth, on the occasion, chanted slogans ‘Long Live Pakistan, Pakistan Army and Quaid-i-Azam Zindabad’.

