Pakistan Armed Forces Fully Prepared Against Any Threat, Conspiracy: COAS
,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 24, 2024 | 05:31 PM
Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir says Pakistan will never compromise its sovereignty.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2024) Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday said the armed forces of Pakistan are fully prepared against any threat and conspiracy.
Addressing the participants of Pakistan National Youth Conference in Islamabad today, he said Pakistan will never compromise its sovereignty.
Expressing full confidence in the bright future of Pakistan and upholding the past glory of forefathers, the Army Chief said the Allah Almighty has bestowed Pakistan with numerous mineral resources, agriculture and young human capital.
Syed Asim Munir said he is feeling immense pleasure while interacting with the future leaders of Pakistan and eagles of Iqbal. He said the sole objective behind the creation of Pakistan was that our religion, civilization and culture were totally different from that of Hindus but it does not mean that we should adopt western culture.
He said the youth should trust their country, nation, culture and civilization.
The Army Chief said the youth of Pakistan should believe that they belong to a great country and nation. He said our youngsters are the torchbearers of bright traditions of the country and the nation as well as the true outcome of the dreams of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam.
Syed Asim Munir said the armed forces can fight terrorists but they too need cooperation and support of the entire nation. He said the negative propaganda, being spread on social media, is aimed at creating uncertainty and hopelessness in the country. He stressed the need for double checking the news on social media. He said without proper research and positive thinking, there will be a chaos in the society.
The youth, on the occasion, chanted slogans ‘Long Live Pakistan, Pakistan Army and Quaid-i-Azam Zindabad’.
Recent Stories
Actress Sahiba's viral anniversary photo sparks humorous fan comments
Marriyum schools Bilawal for criticizing PML-N top leadership
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on January 29
Update about MBBS classes, Check the details here
Education board inks MoU with Buildings Deptt
Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar
Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice President at NESPAK, has been conferre ..
Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 24 january 2024
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 24 january 2024
China to cut amount banks hold in reserve, to boost lending: official
Sargodha Citrus Fest concludes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Regional Tax Office Rwp seals fake cigarette manufacturing factory24 minutes ago
-
Five stolen motorcycles recovered25 minutes ago
-
Police arrest nine lawbreakers25 minutes ago
-
47 FIRs registered during ongoing drive against underage drivers25 minutes ago
-
4812 polling stations in KP declared as sensitive35 minutes ago
-
Dispensation of speedy justice top priority: SSP Investigation35 minutes ago
-
PML-N real representative of people: candidate45 minutes ago
-
New RO takes oath for NA 44 DIKhan-155 minutes ago
-
19 injured in passenger bus-truck collision55 minutes ago
-
Marriyum schools Bilawal for criticizing PML-N top leadership55 minutes ago
-
President calls for education emergency to enroll 26m out-of-school children1 hour ago
-
Quality education crucial for development, breaking cycle of poverty: Jane Marriott CMG OBE1 hour ago