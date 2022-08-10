UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Armed Forces Guarantors To Safeguard Country: CM

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday said that the Pakistan armed forces were the guarantors to safeguard the frontiers of the country and also a symbol of pride for the nation

He added that only an enemy to the country could indulge into a propaganda against the Army. He said that no one could talk against the Pakistan Army under any circumstances.

The chief minister said that Imran Khan, PTI and the whole nation were standing with the Pakistan Army, adding, "We will not allow anyone to attain political motives by defaming the Army".

