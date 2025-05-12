Open Menu

Pakistan Armed Forces Lauded

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan armed forces lauded

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yousaf has lauded the Pakistan armed forces on their resounding and historic success in the Operation “Bunyan al-Marsous,” against Indian aggression.

In a statement, he said that the victory is not only a blessing from Almighty Allah but also a clear demonstration of the unmatched capabilities, professionalism and unwavering commitment of the armed forces.

“We extend our heartfelt salute to the brave soldiers of Pakistan who stood firm in defence of the motherland. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our military.

Whenever and wherever the call arises, the people of Pakistan will continue to support their armed forces without hesitation.”

He emphasized that the unity and resilience demonstrated by the nation have once again thwarted the malicious intentions of the enemy. “The people of Pakistan formed a resolute wall alongside their forces and by the grace of Allah, we achieved a remarkable and praiseworthy triumph. Let there be no doubt in the minds of our enemies—any future misadventure will be met with an even stronger and more decisive response. Pakistan’s sovereignty and dignity are non-negotiable,” he added.

Recent Stories

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victor ..

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..

43 minutes ago
 NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Se ..

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..

2 hours ago
 Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

2 hours ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

3 hours ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

3 hours ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

3 hours ago
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

4 hours ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

4 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

4 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan