Pakistan Armed Forces Lauded
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yousaf has lauded the Pakistan armed forces on their resounding and historic success in the Operation “Bunyan al-Marsous,” against Indian aggression.
In a statement, he said that the victory is not only a blessing from Almighty Allah but also a clear demonstration of the unmatched capabilities, professionalism and unwavering commitment of the armed forces.
“We extend our heartfelt salute to the brave soldiers of Pakistan who stood firm in defence of the motherland. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our military.
Whenever and wherever the call arises, the people of Pakistan will continue to support their armed forces without hesitation.”
He emphasized that the unity and resilience demonstrated by the nation have once again thwarted the malicious intentions of the enemy. “The people of Pakistan formed a resolute wall alongside their forces and by the grace of Allah, we achieved a remarkable and praiseworthy triumph. Let there be no doubt in the minds of our enemies—any future misadventure will be met with an even stronger and more decisive response. Pakistan’s sovereignty and dignity are non-negotiable,” he added.
