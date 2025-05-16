Pakistan Armed Forces Paid Tribute
Published May 16, 2025
FAISALABAD
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Chairman Ulema Council and General Secretary International Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Movement Pakistan Sahibzada Maulana Zahid Mehmood Qasmi said that Pakistan armed forces are now ranked among the finest in the world and their decisive victory is a testament to their dedication.
Addressing a Juma congregation at Markazi Jame Masjid Gol Ghulam Muhammad Abad on Friday, he lauded the bravery and strategic excellence of Pak armed forces and said that they launched operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos at the break of dawn and delivered a crushing response to the aggression of India.
He said that Pak air force and army driven by fearless leadership modern strategy and a spirit of martyrdom deserve profound appreciation.
He said that the entire nation is celebrating Youm-e-Tashakur and Marka-e-Haq as a moment of spiritual and national pride.
He said that our martyrs are alive in spirit and they would remain pride of the nation.
He also acknowledged the support of Christian and other minority communities in Pakistan during this crucial time and said that their solidarity added strength to the national cause.
The sacrifices of innocent citizens, religious scholars and students of mosques and seminaries were avenged by the Pak armed forces in a befitting manner, he added.
He also expressed collective gratitude and said that mosques, madrasas and the entire religious leadership of the country continued to pray for defeat of the enemy and protection of Pakistan.
The entire nation stands united and operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos is not just a military success rather it is a shining chapter in the history of Pakistan that would be remembered for generations, he added.
