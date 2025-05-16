Open Menu

Pakistan Armed Forces Paid Tribute For Strategic Brilliance, Courage

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Pakistan armed forces paid tribute for strategic brilliance, courage

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Pakistan armed forces infused with advanced strategy, fearless leadership and a spirit of martyrdom deserve the highest tribute for its strategic brilliance and courage during operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

This was stated by Qari Muhammad Imran while addressing a charged Youm-e-Tashakur gathering during Juma congregation at Markazi Masjid Bahar-e-Madina Shayan Villas here on Friday.

He said that the operation began at the break of dawn and dealt a decisive blow to the enemy. He said that strength of Pak military is now recognized globally while the armed forces were ranked among the finest one. The victory is a manifestation of both sacrifices of the martyrs and resolute faith of the nation.

He said that Youm-e-Tashakur commemorates this luminous chapter in the history of Pakistan, honoring the bravery of those who stood firm for the integrity of homeland.

He said that sacrifices of the martyrs are a source of pride for the entire nation and the collective spirit of unity remained stronger than ever.

He lauded the role of the Christian community and other minority groups in Pakistan who stood firmly with the nation during this critical time.

He said that Pak military avenged the loss of innocent lives including civilians, scholars and worshippers lost during Indian aggression for which the entire nation bows in gratitude.

He also recognized the persistent prayers and support offered by Pakistan’s religious institutions, scholars and spiritual leaders. He underscored their contribution in securing the victory through spiritual solidarity.

He declared operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos a monumental success and said that this triumph would forever shine in the annals of Pak defense history. It is a moment when the enemy’s sinister plots were utterly crushed by the valor, resolve and sacrifice of Pak armed forces, he added.

As Juma sermon concluded, the mosque reverberated with impassioned chants of "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Pak Fauj Zindabad" which captured the spirit of gratitude, pride and national unity.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

5 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

5 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

18 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

18 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

18 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

18 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

18 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

19 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan