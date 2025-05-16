Pakistan Armed Forces Paid Tribute For Strategic Brilliance, Courage
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Pakistan armed forces infused with advanced strategy, fearless leadership and a spirit of martyrdom deserve the highest tribute for its strategic brilliance and courage during operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.
This was stated by Qari Muhammad Imran while addressing a charged Youm-e-Tashakur gathering during Juma congregation at Markazi Masjid Bahar-e-Madina Shayan Villas here on Friday.
He said that the operation began at the break of dawn and dealt a decisive blow to the enemy. He said that strength of Pak military is now recognized globally while the armed forces were ranked among the finest one. The victory is a manifestation of both sacrifices of the martyrs and resolute faith of the nation.
He said that Youm-e-Tashakur commemorates this luminous chapter in the history of Pakistan, honoring the bravery of those who stood firm for the integrity of homeland.
He said that sacrifices of the martyrs are a source of pride for the entire nation and the collective spirit of unity remained stronger than ever.
He lauded the role of the Christian community and other minority groups in Pakistan who stood firmly with the nation during this critical time.
He said that Pak military avenged the loss of innocent lives including civilians, scholars and worshippers lost during Indian aggression for which the entire nation bows in gratitude.
He also recognized the persistent prayers and support offered by Pakistan’s religious institutions, scholars and spiritual leaders. He underscored their contribution in securing the victory through spiritual solidarity.
He declared operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos a monumental success and said that this triumph would forever shine in the annals of Pak defense history. It is a moment when the enemy’s sinister plots were utterly crushed by the valor, resolve and sacrifice of Pak armed forces, he added.
As Juma sermon concluded, the mosque reverberated with impassioned chants of "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Pak Fauj Zindabad" which captured the spirit of gratitude, pride and national unity.
