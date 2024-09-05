- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan armed forces prepared to defeat terrorists, ever ready to respond to any challenge: Preside ..
Pakistan Armed Forces Prepared To Defeat Terrorists, Ever Ready To Respond To Any Challenge: President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has said that Pakistan's armed forces were vigilant and ever ready to respond to any challenge to national sovereignty and territorial integrity and also fully prepared to defeat terrorists.
The president, in his message to the nation on the Defence and Martyrs’ Day of Pakistan, said that Pakistan's armed forces were provided with adequate defence equipment and possessed the desired professional skills and the will to protect the country from all challenges.
On the Day, he paid homage to the country's Ghazis and Shuhada, who rendered immense sacrifices and bravely defended the country against external aggression.
"This day is a reminder of our nation's unwavering commitment and determination to defend its sovereignty. I pay homage to the brave sons of the soil who shattered the enemy’s dreams to harm Pakistan," he remarked.
The president said that Pakistan sought peace and stability in the region and was committed to peaceful coexistence with all neighbours.
"However, enduring peace is only possible when the plight of the Kashmiri people is alleviated.
They bear illegal subjugation and a continuous reign of terror by the Indian armed forces over the unfinished agenda of the partition of the sub-continent. The revocation of the autonomous status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmi (IIOJK) has further compounded the problem. India must adhere to the UN Security Council’s resolutions that guarantee the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination," he commented.
President Zardari said that Pakistan was facing many threats and security challenges and hostile countries were bent upon harming it by supporting anti-Pakistan elements to carry out terror activities in the country.
"In the face of these challenges, our armed forces and law enforcement agencies are fully prepared to defeat terrorists. We stand behind our security forces to stamp out the menace of terrorism," he reiterated.
He said on the Day, the nation commemorated the will, determination, sense of patriotism and spirit of its valiant sons while committing its unwavering support to the armed forces in the fulfilment of the sacred task of defending the country.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘World Literacy Day’ marked2 minutes ago
-
Other provinces should also launch school nutrition programme: CM2 minutes ago
-
Judicial complex attack case; court adjourns hearing till Sept. 132 minutes ago
-
PMYP to continue supporting young athletes; Rana Mashhood11 minutes ago
-
Efforts afoot to strengthen professional capabilities of Levies, Police Force: Sarfraz Bugti12 minutes ago
-
Court cancels arrest warrants of CM KPK12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Acid Control Bill 2024 submitted for approval12 minutes ago
-
Woman poisons husband to death12 minutes ago
-
DPM reaffirms Pakistan readiness to promote intra-Commomwealth trade, advancing agenda21 minutes ago
-
Three officers transferred/posted in Pakistan Railways22 minutes ago
-
Dr Muhammad Afzal assumes additional charge as VC UoE Lahore22 minutes ago
-
PFA unearths two units packing adulterated tea leaves, species in Shah Alam Market22 minutes ago