Pakistan Armed Forces Prepared To Defeat Terrorists, Ever Ready To Respond To Any Challenge: President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has said that Pakistan's armed forces were vigilant and ever ready to respond to any challenge to national sovereignty and territorial integrity and also fully prepared to defeat terrorists.

The president, in his message to the nation on the Defence and Martyrs’ Day of Pakistan, said that Pakistan's armed forces were provided with adequate defence equipment and possessed the desired professional skills and the will to protect the country from all challenges.

On the Day, he paid homage to the country's Ghazis and Shuhada, who rendered immense sacrifices and bravely defended the country against external aggression.

"This day is a reminder of our nation's unwavering commitment and determination to defend its sovereignty. I pay homage to the brave sons of the soil who shattered the enemy’s dreams to harm Pakistan," he remarked.

The president said that Pakistan sought peace and stability in the region and was committed to peaceful coexistence with all neighbours.

"However, enduring peace is only possible when the plight of the Kashmiri people is alleviated.

They bear illegal subjugation and a continuous reign of terror by the Indian armed forces over the unfinished agenda of the partition of the sub-continent. The revocation of the autonomous status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmi (IIOJK) has further compounded the problem. India must adhere to the UN Security Council’s resolutions that guarantee the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination," he commented.

President Zardari said that Pakistan was facing many threats and security challenges and hostile countries were bent upon harming it by supporting anti-Pakistan elements to carry out terror activities in the country.

"In the face of these challenges, our armed forces and law enforcement agencies are fully prepared to defeat terrorists. We stand behind our security forces to stamp out the menace of terrorism," he reiterated.

He said on the Day, the nation commemorated the will, determination, sense of patriotism and spirit of its valiant sons while committing its unwavering support to the armed forces in the fulfilment of the sacred task of defending the country.

