Pakistan Armed Forces Regret, Question Death Sentence For Ex-President - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 08:12 PM

Pakistan Armed Forces Regret, Question Death Sentence for Ex-President - Spokesman

The spokesman for the Pakistan Armed Forces, Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, on Tuesday expressed regret and doubt over the death sentence issued to former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf for high treason

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The spokesman for the Pakistan Armed Forces, Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, on Tuesday expressed regret and doubt over the death sentence issued to former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf for high treason.

"The decision given by special court about General Pervez Musharraf, Retired has been received with lot of pain and anguish by rank and file of Pakistan Armed Forces. An ex-Army Chief, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and President of Pakistan, who has served the country for over 40 years, fought wars for the defense of the country can surely never be a traitor," the spokesman said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

The spokesman criticized the lack of due legal process in the case, adding that Musharraf had been denied a right of self defense.

