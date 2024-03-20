Pakistan Armed forces, security agencies vigilant to protect homeland: Senator Zehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The entire nation is standing by the side of the army until the end of menace of terrorism and terrorists and they will never succeed in their evil intentions.

These views were expressed by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri in her statement issued on Wednesday.

Samina Zehri strongly condemned the new wave of terrorism entered to this region.

She said that in the recent terrorist attack reported in Mir Ali of North Waziristan, the terrorist organizations originating from Afghanistan are found involved and we strongly condemned such incidents in this part of the region.

She said that in retaliation, the Pakistan's action in Afghanistan is justified.

Samina Zehri said that all the martyrs, including Lt Col. Syed Kashif Ali and Captain Ahmed Badr, are the heroes of the nation and the entire nation and their families are proud of the martyrs' sacrifices for this country.

Senator Samina Zehri said that those who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the motherland have proved that Pakistan is in a strong hands and no one could dare to look at this country with sinister design.

Senator Samina Zehri further said that the brave soldiers and officers of Pakistan Army sacrificed their lives for the safety and security of this country, for which, the nation pays tribute to the martyrs.

She said that the courage, perseverance and patience of the families of the martyrs are a source of strength for the nation and the security forces. Soon, she hoped these terrorists will be brought to their end.

She said that cowardly enemies cannot shake our firm resolve with such actions. Every drop of blood of martyrs will be counted. Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that determination of the security forces and the nation will not decrease until the end of the last terrorist.