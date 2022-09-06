Pakistan Armed Forces set example of valour in 1965 War: Tareen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen on Tuesday said Pakistan Armed Forces had set a great example of valour by crushing India's nefarious designs in the war of September 1965.

In his message on the Defence and Martyrs Day, the minister said that September 6th should be remembered as the day of martyrs' sacrifices.

Tareen said, "We are proud that our armed forces are equipped with the spirit of patriotism and sacrifice."The armed forces of Pakistan, he said had overcome the internal challenges and foreign conspiracies by making this spirit as a guidance.