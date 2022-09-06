UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Armed Forces Set Example Of Valour In 1965 War: Tareen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Pakistan Armed Forces set example of valour in 1965 War: Tareen

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen on Tuesday said Pakistan Armed Forces had set a great example of valour by crushing India's nefarious designs in the war of September 1965.

In his message on the Defence and Martyrs Day, the minister said that September 6th should be remembered as the day of martyrs' sacrifices.

Tareen said, "We are proud that our armed forces are equipped with the spirit of patriotism and sacrifice."The armed forces of Pakistan, he said had overcome the internal challenges and foreign conspiracies by making this spirit as a guidance.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Martyrs Shaheed September

Recent Stories

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-econom ..

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-economic development in Xinjiang: FO

2 hours ago
 Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

3 hours ago
 Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Wazir ..

Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.