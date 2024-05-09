Pakistan Armed Forces strongly condemn May 9 criminal acts

The Armed Forces of Pakistan, along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Services Chiefs, have strongly condemned the criminal acts perpetrated on May 9, 2023 (The Black Day)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Armed Forces of Pakistan, along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Services Chiefs, have strongly condemned the criminal acts perpetrated on May 9, 2023 (The Black Day).

"On this one of the darkest days in our national history, politically motivated and brainwashed miscreants in an act of rebellion deliberately resorted to violence against state institutions and vandalised sacred symbols of the state and the sites belonging to national heritage. It was a futile attempt to bring about a misplaced and shortsighted revolution in the country," the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

By displaying utmost restraint during the deliberate and brazenly orchestrated violence, the Pakistan Armed Forces thwarted the insidious conspiracy by the planners, facilitators and executors who wanted to destabilise Pakistan by inciting confrontation between the people and the Armed Forces.

Failing to undermine national harmony and stability, the planners, facilitators and executors of the conspiracy embarked upon a sinister campaign of hate against the Armed Forces and the state with an intent to twist the narrative to their advantage and shift the blame on the state institutions, the ISPR said.

"It is precisely for this reason there can neither be any compromise with the planners, facilitators and executors of 9th May tragedy nor they would be allowed to hoodwink the law of land. Bringing the real culprits of 9th May to justice is paramount to ensure that in future, no one dares to desecrate the memories of our heroes and the symbols of our unity through such an unwarranted conduct in future.

"Today, the Armed Forces of Pakistan renew their resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan and defeat nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan, both external and internal. Our Shuhada and their families are pride of Pakistan. The Armed Forces of Pakistan pledge to uphold their dignity and respect at all costs. The Pakistan Armed Forces hold a very special relationship with the people of Pakistan.

"Today, let’s join hands to strongly denounce the conspiracies to weaken Pakistan and work together for the prosperity and stability of our beloved country.

"Pakistan Armed Forces Zinda’bad, Pakistan Painda’bad," it said.