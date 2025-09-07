Pakistan armed forces thwarted enemy designs; youth empowerment Govt top priority: Muqam

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan & SAFRON, and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam, said here Saturday that the development of youth was cornerstone of the government policies and youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have once again shown their confidence in the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He was addressing a convention organized by the PML-N Youth Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on the occasion of Defence Day and Air Force Day, where thousands of young people were in attendance and raised full throated slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

Engr Amir Muqam said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Armed Forces foiled the enemy’s conspiracies during sucessful operation Iron Wall in May this year.

The federal minister highly praised the recent military operation Iron Wall carried out by the Pakistan armed forces in response to the enemy aggression.

He said on May 10 and 11, 2025, the Pakistan Army and PAF has once again inflicted a humiliating defeat on the enemy, which was acknowledged internationally.

He added, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Armed Forces of Pakistan have successfully thwarted enemy conspiracies, and once again, the nation stood united with its defenders."

Paying tribute to the martyrs and veterans in the context of Defence Day and Air Force Day, he said, these days are not just chapters of history, but a reminder of the spirit of sacrifice, patriotism, and national unity.

In his speech, Engineer Amir Muqam said that "Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is personally overseeing relief activities in the affected areas, while Pakistan Army soldiers are tirelessly engaged in relief operations day and night."

He further informed that the Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, during his recent visit to Buner, offered condolences to the victims’ families that was a clear demonstration of the Pakistan Army’s deep connection with the people.

Engineer Amir Muqam said that PML-N is the only party that can provide real solutions to the problems faced by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"We are well aware of what has happened to this province in the past 13 years, but now is the time to change its destiny. God willing, the next government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be that of the PML-N."

The federal minister said,

"The enthusiasm of the youth is proof that the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa do not want politics of abuse and accusations, but rather a path of service, ethics, and development."

He added that PML-N doesn't just give slogans to the youth, but provides them with education, skills, and employment opportunities.

He urged the youth to strongly counter negative propaganda against the country on social media.

"The enemies of the state, whether internal or external, will never succeed in their malicious agendas, because the nation and the Armed Forces are on the same page."

In conclusion, Engineer Amir Muqam congratulated all the office bearers of PML-N Youth Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on organizing a successful convention and said,

"This event is not just a gathering but the beginning of a new movement of awareness, unity, and leadership among the youth."

Provincial and district leadership present at the convention included Provincial Information Secretary PML-N Rahmat Salam Khattak, Provincial Youth Coordinator, Prime Minister Youth Program: Babar Saleem Khan, Abid Khan Yousafzai, Zulfiqar Bacha, Samiullah Burki (Provincial Youth Organizer), Irshad Ali Khan (Provincial Youth Organizer General Secretary), District President Hamza Khan, District General Secretary: Maeeshat-ur-Rehman, Shiraz Khan (District President Swabi, Abid Mujaddidi, Nadeem Khan, Syed Fayyaz ur Rehman, Zafar Khattak and Professor Nawabzada.

APP/fam