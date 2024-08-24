Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Armed Forces tri services team has won five medals in the 4th International Military sports Council (CISM) World Military Cadet Games being conducted in Caracas, Venezuela from August 16-22.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, Pakistan Armed Forces contingent had participated in Track, Field and shooting events only.

A Gold Medal in 400 meters (m) race and Silver Medal in 200m race was secured by Chief Warrant Officer Mueed Bloch, Pakistan Air Force and Bronze Medal in 5000m race and Silver Medal in 10000m race by Sepoy Muhammad Akhtar, Pakistan Army.

In 25 Meter pistol shooting rapid team events category, Naik Qasim Bilal, Sepoy Ismail Khan and Sepoy Muhammad Rashid of Pakistan Army won Silver Medal.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and all Services Chiefs have conveyed their heart felt congratulation to the team on their remarkable performance.