Pakistan, Armenia agree to establish bilateral diplomatic relations

TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Sunday formally exchanged a Joint Communique, with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan in Tianjin, China, thereby establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Marking a historic step forward, both the leaders affirmed their commitment to the principles and objectives of United Nations Charter and discussed possible avenues of cooperation including economy, education, culture, and tourism.

The two leaders reaffirmed their desire to work closely with each other at bilateral and multilateral fora, to achieve their shared objectives of peace, progress, and prosperity for the peoples of their two countries.