Pakistan, Armenia Agree To Establish Bilateral Diplomatic Relations
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 08:20 PM
TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Sunday formally exchanged a Joint Communique, with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan in Tianjin, China, thereby establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Marking a historic step forward, both the leaders affirmed their commitment to the principles and objectives of United Nations Charter and discussed possible avenues of cooperation including economy, education, culture, and tourism.
The two leaders reaffirmed their desire to work closely with each other at bilateral and multilateral fora, to achieve their shared objectives of peace, progress, and prosperity for the peoples of their two countries.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Armenia agree to establish bilateral diplomatic relations2 minutes ago
-
PTA Chairman meets ITU Director at GSR-25 in Riyadh12 minutes ago
-
CDA begins monthly cleaning of water tanks, filtration plants in Islamabad12 minutes ago
-
Ahmed Idrees Chohan for ensuring auction of 5G spectrum in Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
Pattoki AC dies due to ruptured cerebral artery22 minutes ago
-
Govt announces closure of Utility Stores Corporation22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad chairs meeting to review flood situation22 minutes ago
-
WCLA conducts survey of old, dilapidated buildings42 minutes ago
-
NextGen initiative set to transform digital and STEAM education in Balochistan42 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 handles 342 emergencies in 24 hours42 minutes ago
-
River Chenab likely to attain exceptionally high flood in next 24 hour42 minutes ago
-
IESCO CEO conducts surprise visits to customer facilitation centers & complaint offices42 minutes ago