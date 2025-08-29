Pakistan, Armenia agree to establish diplomatic relations: Dar

In a significant breakthrough, Pakistan and Armenia on Friday agreed to consider establishing bilateral diplomatic relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) In a significant breakthrough, Pakistan and Armenia on Friday agreed to consider establishing bilateral diplomatic relations.

The announcement was made following a telephone interaction between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

"Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia, H.E. Ararat Mirzoyan and I held a cordial conversation on phone today, and agreed to consider establishing diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Armenia," the deputy prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

Pakistan has so far no diplomatic relations with Armenia due to it's consistent support to Azerbaijan on the conflict of

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

However, the breakthrough between two countries comes after Azerbaijan and Armenia reached a peace agreement aimed at ending decades of conflict as they were hosted by US President Donald Trump at the White House on August 8 this year.

At what Trump called a "historic" event, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan shook hands.

Pakistan had also welcomed the historic peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

"This landmark development marks the dawn of a new era of peace, stability, and cooperation in the South Caucasus, a region that has endured decades of conflict and human suffering," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on his X timeline following the peace deal.

He congratulated Azerbaijan' President Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijani people on this historic agreement reflecting wisdom, foresight and sagacity in charting a course for a peaceful future for their region.

"Pakistan has always stood by the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and we stand with them at this proud moment of their history," he added.