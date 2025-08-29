Open Menu

Pakistan, Armenia Agree To Establish Diplomatic Relations: Dar

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2025 | 08:39 PM

Pakistan, Armenia agree to establish diplomatic relations: Dar

In a significant breakthrough, Pakistan and Armenia on Friday agreed to consider establishing bilateral diplomatic relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) In a significant breakthrough, Pakistan and Armenia on Friday agreed to consider establishing bilateral diplomatic relations.

The announcement was made following a telephone interaction between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

"Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia, H.E. Ararat Mirzoyan and I held a cordial conversation on phone today, and agreed to consider establishing diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Armenia," the deputy prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

Pakistan has so far no diplomatic relations with Armenia due to it's consistent support to Azerbaijan on the conflict of

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

However, the breakthrough between two countries comes after Azerbaijan and Armenia reached a peace agreement aimed at ending decades of conflict as they were hosted by US President Donald Trump at the White House on August 8 this year.

At what Trump called a "historic" event, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan shook hands.

Pakistan had also welcomed the historic peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

"This landmark development marks the dawn of a new era of peace, stability, and cooperation in the South Caucasus, a region that has endured decades of conflict and human suffering," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on his X timeline following the peace deal.

He congratulated Azerbaijan' President Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijani people on this historic agreement reflecting wisdom, foresight and sagacity in charting a course for a peaceful future for their region.

"Pakistan has always stood by the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and we stand with them at this proud moment of their history," he added.

Recent Stories

Secretary Lal Jan reviews progress on socio-econom ..

Secretary Lal Jan reviews progress on socio-economic development projects

4 minutes ago
 Experts call for urgent water management to tackle ..

Experts call for urgent water management to tackle floods

4 minutes ago
 Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) organizes ..

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) organizes workshop on CTBMC

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan G ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chairs meeting to revi ..

4 minutes ago
 Punjab CM reviews situation arising from flood in ..

Punjab CM reviews situation arising from flood in Sialkot

4 minutes ago
 IHC issues judges duty roster after vacations

IHC issues judges duty roster after vacations

33 seconds ago
Committee constituted to provide legal aid to fami ..

Committee constituted to provide legal aid to families of missing persons

34 seconds ago
 Heavy rainfalls, urban flooding and landslide thre ..

Heavy rainfalls, urban flooding and landslide threat as monsoon activity intensi ..

36 seconds ago
 Punjab Police rescue over 74,000 people amid flood ..

Punjab Police rescue over 74,000 people amid flood emergency

37 seconds ago
 PNCA showcases ‘Miniature Marvels’ exhibition ..

PNCA showcases ‘Miniature Marvels’ exhibition featuring emerging talents

38 seconds ago
 MoU signed between PCP, AKI to enhance clinical tr ..

MoU signed between PCP, AKI to enhance clinical training in public health educat ..

53 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to establish diplomatic re ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to establish diplomatic relations: Dar

55 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan